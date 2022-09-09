Regional sales manager

Blendco Systems, a division of DuBois Chemicals, is seeking a proven sales professional to join our team as Sales Manager. The ideal candidate will be tasked with increasing our market share by working alongside established distributors as well as prospecting independently. Blendco fosters an entrepreneurial culture and encourages individuality and creativity in the pursuit of sales success.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent sales experience
- Computer proficiency and basic knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Experience in carwash industry
- Valid driver’s license and good driving record.
Benefits
- Competitive compensation and no-cap commissions
- Company vehicle, laptop and cell phone
- Paid training
- Medical, dental, vision and prescription plan
- Company matching 401k
- Paid time off.
If interested, please contact Steve Arnovick at [email protected]