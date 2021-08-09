Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S. | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Micrologic Associates, a major Car Wash Revenue Control Solutions supplier, is searching for a creative and self-motivated individual. The ideal candidate should have 2-5 years of outside sales experience. The candidate will solicit, promote and sell our Pegasus and LogicWash/LogicLube Solutions to Car Washes, Quick Lube establishments and distributors in the Central U.S. market.
Micrologic has seen tremendous growth and is looking to expand our presence in this territory. Candidates must live in this market (no relocation package included) and must be willing to travel locally and regionally to demonstrate products and services. Reasonable amount of computer skills and car wash technology knowledge is required.
Requirements:
- Education: Technical Degree or above
- Clean driving records and proper vehicle insurance
- Prior outside sales experience preferably with Car Washes / Quick Lube
- Intermediate computer skills or higher
- Professional approach to handle in person or telephone cold call solicitations to seek leads
- Have an outgoing positive attitude
- Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint Experience
- Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills
- Tech savvy
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Mileage reimbursement
- Paid time off
- Travel reimbursement
- Vision insurance
NOTES:
Telecommuting is allowed.
Additional Salary Information
Compensation: Base wages + commission — Salary commensurate with experience
About Micrologic Associates
At Micrologic, we have a keen understanding of the unique challenges faced by companies in the Car Washing and Quick Lube industries. That’s why we develop and offer complete Revenue Management Solutions designed to make your business more efficient and effective by employing faster or simpler working methods. Our software offers features such as customer tracking, loyalty promotion, time clock, coupon control, prepaid books and wireless handhelds. This means that our clients get to know their customers much more thoroughly and can better provide the exemplary level of service to which you aspire. Instead of grasping at straws, futilely trying to guess what potential consumers might respond to, you can use the power of analytics to make smart, informed, decisions. Micrologic solutions also boosts your bottom line. By streamlining operations, increasing sales, enhancing customer loyalty and reducing costs, we make sure that less of your hard-earned revenue goes into worrying and putting energy into logistics, and more goes back into the business or into your pocket. We’re proud to stand behind our product, which is why our customer service program is designed to help our customers achieve optimal results.
Interested candidates should submit their resumes to [email protected]