 Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S. | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S.

on

General Manager

on

Carwashes for sale

on

Carwash Managers
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This audio reading of “Explaining chemical pH” discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Classifieds

Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S.

 

on

Micrologic Associates, a major Car Wash Revenue Control Solutions supplier, is searching for a creative and self-motivated individual. The ideal candidate should have 2-5 years of outside sales experience. The candidate will solicit, promote and sell our Pegasus and LogicWash/LogicLube Solutions to Car Washes, Quick Lube establishments and distributors in the Central U.S. market.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Micrologic has seen tremendous growth and is looking to expand our presence in this territory. Candidates must live in this market (no relocation package included) and must be willing to travel locally and regionally to demonstrate products and services. Reasonable amount of computer skills and car wash technology knowledge is required.

Requirements:

  • Education: Technical Degree or above
  • Clean driving records and proper vehicle insurance
  • Prior outside sales experience preferably with Car Washes / Quick Lube
  • Intermediate computer skills or higher
  • Professional approach to handle in person or telephone cold call solicitations to seek leads
  • Have an outgoing positive attitude
  • Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint Experience
  • Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills
  • Tech savvy

Benefits:

  • 401(k) matching
  • Dental insurance
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Mileage reimbursement
  • Paid time off
  • Travel reimbursement
  • Vision insurance

NOTES:

Telecommuting is allowed.

Advertisement

Additional Salary Information

Compensation: Base wages + commission — Salary commensurate with experience

About Micrologic Associates

At Micrologic, we have a keen understanding of the unique challenges faced by companies in the Car Washing and Quick Lube industries. That’s why we develop and offer complete Revenue Management Solutions designed to make your business more efficient and effective by employing faster or simpler working methods. Our software offers features such as customer tracking, loyalty promotion, time clock, coupon control, prepaid books and wireless handhelds. This means that our clients get to know their customers much more thoroughly and can better provide the exemplary level of service to which you aspire. Instead of grasping at straws, futilely trying to guess what potential consumers might respond to, you can use the power of analytics to make smart, informed, decisions. Micrologic solutions also boosts your bottom line. By streamlining operations, increasing sales, enhancing customer loyalty and reducing costs, we make sure that less of your hard-earned revenue goes into worrying and putting energy into logistics, and more goes back into the business or into your pocket. We’re proud to stand behind our product, which is why our customer service program is designed to help our customers achieve optimal results.

Advertisement

Interested candidates should submit their resumes to [email protected] 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Classifieds: Car Wash Technician – Texas

Classifieds: Chemical District Manager – Texas

Classifieds: Equipment Sales Rep – Texas

Classifieds: Service technician

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing