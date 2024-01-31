Carwash celebrates six decades serving city - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TORRINGTON, Conn. — According to a news story on The Register Citizen, a carwash site is being recognized for serving its city for 60 years.

The location at 163/165 South Main St. featured many different owners and names, added the news story, but is currently operating under the national chain brand name Russell Speeder’s, founded in Norwalk in 1963.

According to city directories, in 1965 Torrington Car Wash Corp. occupied the property and in the years that followed, names of the carwash location included: Kwik-N-Kleen; Wash & Dryve; Bubble Bath Car Wash; Torrington Car Wash (again); Torrington Soft Touch Car Wash; Personal Touch Car Wash & Detailing; Zom Car Wash; and, most recently, Olympic Car Wash.

Russell Speeder’s acquired Olympic Car Wash in June 2023, continued the news story.

Ron Deimling, vice president of field marketing, said, “We took out all the (old) equipment. The building may look the same, but the insides are not.”

