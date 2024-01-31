 Carwash celebrates six decades serving city - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Carwash celebrates six decades serving city

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Russell Speeder’s acquired the site, formerly named Olympic Car Wash, in June 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

TORRINGTON, Conn. — According to a news story on The Register Citizen, a carwash site is being recognized for serving its city for 60 years. 

Related Articles

The location at 163/165 South Main St. featured many different owners and names, added the news story, but is currently operating under the national chain brand name Russell Speeder’s, founded in Norwalk in 1963.

According to city directories, in 1965 Torrington Car Wash Corp. occupied the property and in the years that followed, names of the carwash location included: Kwik-N-Kleen; Wash & Dryve; Bubble Bath Car Wash; Torrington Car Wash (again); Torrington Soft Touch Car Wash; Personal Touch Car Wash & Detailing; Zom Car Wash; and, most recently, Olympic Car Wash.

Russell Speeder’s acquired Olympic Car Wash in June 2023, continued the news story.

Ron Deimling, vice president of field marketing, said, “We took out all the (old) equipment. The building may look the same, but the insides are not.” 

Read the full news story here.

You May Also Like

sonnys instructor of the year awards
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Grand Slam Contest
OPW acquires Transchem
Carwash News

Gleam Car Wash opens second location, raises $5K for children’s hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam celebrated by offering free carwashes and collecting donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Gleam Car Wash Logo

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam Car Wash has announced in a press release the opening of its second location, an express exterior coupled with a full detail shop, in Aurora, Colorado.

The wash is located just one mile east of one of the largest economic revenue generators in the state, the massive tri-hospital complex including The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the VA and Children’s Hospital Colorado, the release stated. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Georgia’s Abdur-Rahim leads ZIPS winter roster of Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim shares insight into his off-the-court life.

By PCD Staff
In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim is interviewed by Bulldog alumni DonA Traylor as he shares insight into his off-the-court life
WOW Carwash wins Best of Las Vegas for fifth year

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash also announced plans for expansion in the Las Vegas area, with
six new locations opening by the end of this year.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings nearly doubles location count in 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the last half of 2023, the team opened 17 locations including the most recent locations opened in December in Florida and Connecticut.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens first Minnesota site with Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — The site is the 24th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

PRT introduces 22 new Complete Strut Assemblies products

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

By PCD Staff
Ammori Equity Partners acquires 19 Zax carwash locations

DETROIT — AEP enters the carwash space with the acquisition and plans to continue building the Zax brand.

By PCD Staff
Zax Auto Wash logo
Express Wash Concepts to open 94th express wash location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024.

By PCD Staff
Clean Express sign
Open for business

With the excitement of a new year, what can operators expect in 2024?

By Rich DiPaolo
open for business sign