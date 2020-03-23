Connect with us
0
Innovative Control Systems, Auto Sentry

Products

Secure EMV solution

The Auto Sentry® flex HD offers the latest certified First Data solution.
Advertisement
 

on

ICS provides the best-in-class unattended carwash payment terminals. The Auto Sentry® flex HD offers the latest certified First Data solution. The company’s First Data EMV processing offers competitive rates and accepts all card brands as well as mobile wallets like Apple Pay/Android and fleet cards like WEX/Voyager. EMV will reduce chargebacks, provide your customers with secure transactions and boost confidence in your operation. ICS will also guide you to a successful PCI compliance certification. Ask ICS how it can deliver for you.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for Innovative Control Systems.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Secure EMV solution

on

Sanitizing system

on

Foam sprayer

on

IBA lights
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Secure EMV solution

Conveyors and Tunnels: Featured Profile: Hoffman Car Wash

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens six independent locations in Q1 2020

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s response to COVID-19

Carwash News: Market Focus: UNITI expo postponed

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Voodoo Ride Voodoo Ride

Products

Foam sprayer
PDQ PDQ

Products

IBA lights
CleanTouch CleanTouch

Products

Arches
2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report

Carwash News

PC&D releases 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report
Connect