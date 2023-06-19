AMSOIL adds 2 new viscosities to synthetic motor oil line

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — AMSOIL has expanded its Synthetic European Motor Oil line to include new 0W-30 and 10W-60 viscosities, the company announced in a press release.

These additions are part of an AMSOIL-exclusive formula designed for the unique demands of gasoline, diesel and hybrid European vehicles.

AMSOIL Synthetic European Motor Oil meets and often exceeds strict European manufacturer specifications.

It is formulated with shear-stable synthetic base oils and high-quality anti-wear additives to provide maximum protection and performance in high-performance European applications.

AMSOIL European Motor Oil protects sensitive emissions systems with an optimal blend of sulfated ash, phosphorus and sulfur (SAPS) to ensure proper emissions system function.

New AMSOIL 0W-30 and 10W-60 Synthetic European Motor Oil promote engine cleanliness and are designed to prevent sludge and varnish deposits.

They are excellent for turbochargers, with a robust composition that shields engines from the high temperatures turbos produce.

AMSOIL European Motor Oil is thermally stable and resists deposit formation while cooling turbochargers.

It delivers superior protection in extreme heat and subzero operating temperatures, according to the company.

“AMSOIL European Motor Oil offers purpose-built solutions for a wide variety of European engines, said AMSOIL Market Manager – Automotive B2C Alex Thompson. “We are excited to bring these two new products to the family, expanding our coverage on both ends of the European segment. Whether it’s meeting the strictest emissions standards to maximize efficiency or pushing your personal limits on the track, AMSOIL European Motor Oil has you covered.”

Use AMSOIL 0W-30 Synthetic European Motor Oil in applications that require any of the following specifications: ACEA C2/C3, BMW LL-01FE, MB 229.31, 229.51, 229.52, VW/Audi 504/507, Porsche C30.

Use AMSOIL 10W-60 Synthetic European Motor Oil in applications that require any of the following specifications: API SN or ACEA A3/B3/B4, including the BMW M Series, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Maserati.