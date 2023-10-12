Take 5 scores big, becomes official oil change, carwash of Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release a multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, designating Take 5 as the “Official Oil Change and Car Wash” of the legendary NFL team.

With the new partnership, the Take 5 brand, known for its convenient stay-in-your-car oil change and fast, friendly carwash, will be showcased to tens of millions of AT&T Stadium visitors, broadcast audiences and online fans.

A highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of the “5 Points” video series, presented by Take 5.

Following every Cowboys game, fans can expect an exclusive and fresh perspective with “5 Points” on the game, players and what to watch for during the season.

These insights are prominently featured online and across various social media platforms, delivering quick takeaways for devoted fans.

“Our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence,” said Brady Noon, chief marketing officer at Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash. “Just as the Cowboys are known for their pursuit of greatness on and off the field, Take 5 is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers.”

Fans can keep up with the “5 Points” series after every game by following the Dallas Cowboys on Facebook and X (Twitter).

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with such a trusted brand in the oil change and car wash industry with Take 5,” said Chad Estis, executive vice president of business operations at Dallas Cowboys. “Our fans have come to expect the very best, not only from the Dallas Cowboys, but also from the brands that are associated with our organization and Take 5 is a quality partner that our fans can trust with their vehicles.”

For more information about Take 5, visit https://www.take5.com/.