Emmitt Smith to keynote 2024 SCWA Convention

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association has announced in a press release that eight-time NFL Pro Bowler Emmitt Smith will be the keynote speaker, Feb. 29 at the SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO.

The event takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Smith is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game. In his 15 seasons as a running back in the National Football League, Smith amassed many records that still stand today, including most career rushing yards and most career rushing touchdowns.

Smith’s impressive resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, and, most recently in 2019, his selection to the NFL 100 All-Time Team (a prestigious list honoring the best players of the NFL’s first 100 years).

As a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith was the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 seasons.

He was the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and on Oct. 27, 2002, he surpassed Walter Payton as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

After his playing days, Smith has served as a TV football analyst and took his television career a step further when he won the third season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

He also added author to his list of accomplishments, publishing “Game On,” which outlines the principles that helped him succeed both on and off the field.

Smith has now transitioned to the role of businessman and entrepreneur, operating several companies spanning real estate, construction and technology.

He is active in charitable outreach in the Dallas area and on a national level, providing educational opportunities and unique experiences for underserved youth.

Smith has become a co-owner of a NASCAR team, partnering with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

A major theme of Smith and Iwuji’s partnership will center on STEM education for lower income communities and diversity and inclusion initiatives within the sport of NASCAR.

In his keynote address, Smith will offer an inspiring and motivating perspective on how the principles of his success in sports has ignited his success in business and in life.

Register for the event at www.swcarwash.org.