 Emmitt Smith to keynote 2024 SCWA Convention

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Industry Events

Emmitt Smith to keynote 2024 SCWA Convention

AUSTIN, Texas — In his keynote address, Smith will offer an inspiring and motivating perspective on how the principles of his success in sports has ignited his success in business and in life.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association has announced in a press release that eight-time NFL Pro Bowler Emmitt Smith will be the keynote speaker, Feb. 29 at the SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO.

Related Articles

The event takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Smith is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game. In his 15 seasons as a running back in the National Football League, Smith amassed many records that still stand today, including most career rushing yards and most career rushing touchdowns.

Smith’s impressive resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, and, most recently in 2019, his selection to the NFL 100 All-Time Team (a prestigious list honoring the best players of the NFL’s first 100 years).

As a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith was the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 seasons.

He was the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and on Oct. 27, 2002, he surpassed Walter Payton as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

After his playing days, Smith has served as a TV football analyst and took his television career a step further when he won the third season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

He also added author to his list of accomplishments, publishing “Game On,” which outlines the principles that helped him succeed both on and off the field.

Smith has now transitioned to the role of businessman and entrepreneur, operating several companies spanning real estate, construction and technology.

He is active in charitable outreach in the Dallas area and on a national level, providing educational opportunities and unique experiences for underserved youth.

Smith has become a co-owner of a NASCAR team, partnering with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

A major theme of Smith and Iwuji’s partnership will center on STEM education for lower income communities and diversity and inclusion initiatives within the sport of NASCAR.

In his keynote address, Smith will offer an inspiring and motivating perspective on how the principles of his success in sports has ignited his success in business and in life.

Register for the event at www.swcarwash.org.

You May Also Like

Industry Events

Mark Your Calendars: NRCC, Oct. 2-4, 2023

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 32nd annual NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, according to the show’s website.

The NRCC is an alliance of volunteers from five carwash associations: the Connecticut Carwash Association (CCA), New England Carwash Association (NECA), New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA), the Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) and the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association (MCA).

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The best-selling author will share the company’s secret sauce on how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

By PCD Staff
Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno
2 industry legends honored in ICA Hall of Fame

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during ICA’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

By PCD Staff
OPW exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

OPW VWS has introduced at the show four of its newest vehicle wash technologies from product brands PDQ Mfg. and Belanger.

By PCD Staff
At International Drying Corporation: Booths 1959, 426 and 265

Be sure to check out these booths while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Day 2 of The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — Day two was jam-packed with education, the ICA Hall of Fame Celebration and more.

By PCD Staff
ICA announces dates for The Car Wash Show™ 2024

LAS VEGAS — The show will rock-n-roll back to the Music City.

By PCD Staff
At ICS: Booth 1143

Be sure to check out this technology while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
Scenes from Day 1 of The Car Wash Show

ICYMI: Photos of Day 1 at The Car Wash Show 2023.

By PCD Staff