ICA President Justin Alford speaks at CWONJ fall meeting

UNION, N.J. — Alford, whose grandfather started in the industry in 1951, owns nine Benny’s carwashes in the Baton Rouge market with his father Ben and brother Jason.

By PCD Staff
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey

UNION, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey’s (CWONJ) Fall Membership Meeting, Nov. 8, at Suburban Golf Club featured Justin Alford, International Carwash Association (ICA) president and Benny’s Car Wash co-owner.

Alford, a third-generation carwasher who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made the trip with his wife Juliet and daughter Helen, a fourth-generation carwasher, to speak at the annual meeting attended by 60.

Prior to the annual membership meeting, Alford got the opportunity visit some washes in the state. “What a great day,” said Alford. “We were able to visit so many really interesting washes and spend time with some of my carwash friends old and new,” he said. “What a great group of operators.”

Alford, whose grandfather started in the industry in 1951, owns nine Benny’s carwashes in the Baton Rouge market with his father Ben and brother Jason.

They run successful conveyor locations with full service, express, oil changes, gas, detail and c-stores.

In fact, Benny’s and Innovative Control Systems of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the event’s hors d’oeuvres sponsor, were instrumental in launching the first express carwash in the U.S. in 2001.

Alford shared his company’s growth and evolution and educated the group on all things Baton Rouge, complete with Mardi Gras beads that featured the wash’s mascot.

Also during the meeting, Princeton Public Affairs Group (PPAG) lobbyist Sam Weinstein updated attendees on the two-year efforts to push legislation through the state that would deem carwashes “essential” if COVID or another similar epidemic shuts down businesses.

“Sam and the team at PPAG are pushing hard on our behalf and, with a little more effort, we hope to get to the finish line,” said CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta.

To learn more, visit cwonj.com.

