 AAA Car Guide – EVs lead the way in 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
EV Bizz

AAA Car Guide – EVs lead the way in 2023 

HEATHROW, Fla. — The guide provides consumers with reviews, based on testing by AAA engineers, highlighting how many ADAS are included in the vehicle, along with other criteria and information.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HEATHROW, Fla. — Electric vehicles (EVs) are taking up more real estate in dealership showrooms nationwide.

Related Articles

Their attractive blend of cutting-edge design, advanced technology and energy efficiency have expanded their popularity.

The new 2023 AAA Car Guide has been published to help consumers navigate this evolving automotive marketplace by ranking and rating the newest vehicles, including EVs.

The guide provides consumers with reviews, based on testing by AAA engineers, highlighting how many advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are included in the vehicle, along with other criteria and information.

Announced at the New York International Auto Show, the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 earned the overall top score for the 2023 edition of the AAA Car Guide.

All but one of the category winners for 2023 is electric — the gasoline-powered Kia Carnival SX took the minivan category.

Meanwhile, Rivian Automotive placed two models in the top five — the R1T Adventure pickup (Pickup Truck category winner) and the R1S Launch Edition SUV.

Gas prices soared in 2022.

The national average reached $5.01 a gallon in June.

Consumers responded by purchasing more than 760,000 EVs, a 65% increase from 2021.

Of the 71 vehicles reviewed for the 2023 AAA Car Guide, 19 are pure electric.

“EV sales continue to increase each year, but consumers still have a lot of questions about them, such as battery life and ease of charging,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “The AAA Car Guide is an easy-to-understand resource that takes some of the stress and guesswork out of car-shopping by providing the vital information consumers need to make the right choice.”

The 2023 AAA Car Guide includes comprehensive reviews of each vehicle based on 13 criteria, including the number of ADAS safety features, fuel efficiency, emissions, braking, handling, ride quality and acceleration.

These vehicles are tested, scored and placed in one of six vehicle-type categories by the Automotive Research Center (ARC) of the Automobile Club of Southern California, a member of the AAA federation of motor clubs. 

Additionally, there are three categories based on price.

For those in the market for newer used vehicles, the online AAA Car Guide website also contains links to the two previous editions from 2022 and 2021.

Each of the 2023 AAA Car Guide winners has numerous ADAS safety features and achieves high fuel efficiency.

The highest scoring ranked by category are:

CategoryVehicle
Overall 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (electric)
Small 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT (electric)
Midsize2022 BMW i4 M50 (electric)
Large2022 Mercedes-Benz          EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan (electric)
Pickup2022 Rivian R1T Adventure (electric)
SUV2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (electric)
Minivan2022 Kia Carnival SX (gasoline)
Best Under $35K2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Nightshade (hybrid)
Best $35K – $50K2022 Kia Carnival SX (gasoline)
Best Over $50K 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (electric)

Winners, detailed evaluation criteria, vehicle reviews and an in-depth analysis of the ADAS technology can be found at AAA.com/CarGuide.

AAA also provides consumers with other resources like the Your Driving Costs calculator and Used EV Car Buyer’s Guide to help with car-buying decisions

The AAA Car Guide also contains detailed information about AAA’s recent research on current automotive technologies such as ADAS and headlight effectiveness.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EPA’s proposed pollution standards would boost EV sales

The EPA suggests the proposed standards would save the average consumer $12,000 over the lifetime of a light-duty vehicle.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new proposed federal vehicle emissions standards on April 12. The EPA says these proposals would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to more than twice the total U.S. CO2 emissions in 2022, while saving thousands of dollars over the lives of the vehicles meeting these new standards and reducing America’s reliance on approximately 20 billion barrels of oil imports.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
MINI USA survey: almost half of Americans ready to buy EV in next 5 years

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — While factors such as price and lack of public charging stations remain lingering deterrents, education campaigns continue to raise the bar for general public knowledge about electrification.

By PCD Staff
Sales of used EVs increase in Q1, per Cox Automotive estimates

ATLANTA — Having more used EVs in the market is a key driver of the volume gains, and product availability will rapidly increase going forward.

By PCD Staff
Cars.com’s 2023 EV Buying Guide navigates shoppers through the ever EV-olving electric vehicle frontier

CHICAGO —The guide covers everything from financing to features and technology to total cost of ownership.

By PCD Staff
Charging ahead with EVs

Do EV charging stations make ROI sense for carwash operators in 2023?

By Richard Cooper

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 152: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

By Rich DiPaolo
The top factors holding back U.S. EV adoption in 2023

While EVs are seen by some to offer long-term savings, these savings are not equal for everyone.

By PCD Staff
Cars.com releases its 2023 top picks for electric vehicles

CHICAGO — Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

By PCD Staff
Automotive Lift Institute unveils new Lifting Points Guide

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Electronic guide makes it easy to find EV lifting point information.

By PCD Staff