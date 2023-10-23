 AAPEX’s EV Experience to showcase products, provide training

LAS VEGAS — The EV Experience will highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees.

By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — Electric vehicles (EVs) are already transforming the automotive aftermarket and forecasts project 56% of vehicles sold in 2035 will be EVs and 81% in 2045.

To prepare attendees for this rapidly expanding market, AAPEX 2023 will introduce the EV Experience to highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees to thrive in the future, it was announced in an event press release.

The expert-led education is free and will take place on the new EV Experience Stage, located within Joe’s Garage, Booth J7409, Level 1 of The Venetian Expo.

In addition, the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers — the AAPEX co-owner associations — will deliver the Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast – Annual Update, New for 2023 – “Insights on the impact to the service market” with Strategy&, part of The PwC Network, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1:30-2:30 p.m.


The lineup of education sessions in the EV Experience includes:

  • Amp Up your EV Skills
  • HV Battery Diagnostics of EV Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles; Charging and Converting Energy
  • PHEV and BEV Plug-In-Power Tips
  • EV Isolation Fault Testing
  • The Aftermarket Impact of EVs
  • EV 12V Power System: The Purpose and How to Diagnose
  • Prestone EV Thermal Management Fluids
  • Schaeffler Technology and Products
  • Aisin Launches Reman Hybrid Battery Program
  • Electrify your Journey with ZF Aftermarket
  • Drive Battery Thermal Management: Maintenance and Repair
  • EV Future: Is the Automotive Service Provider Ready?
  • It’s more than a shock! How Servicing EVs Changes the Game When it Comes to Shop Safety

Attendees can visit the following companies that will be showcasing their EV products and advancements on the show floor: 

  • Aisin World Corp of America – A4657
  • Autel – A1432, Bay 8, J8215
  • Delphi – A5027
  • Garage Gurus – Bay 6, J8516  
  • JohnDow Industries, Inc. – J7629           
  • AVI partnering with Launch Tech – A2250
  • Midtronics – A4846
  • Prestone – A2638
  • Schaeffler – A2232
  • Standard Motor Products Inc. – A4226
  • TOPDON USA – A240
  • ZF – A5057

For more information and a full Schedule of Events, visit the EV Experience at AAPEX.  

AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian Expo. 

The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruc-tion and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.
EV Bizz

Action needed to keep charging from short circuiting EV purchase consideration

TROY, Mich. — J.D. Power study reveals that 26% of shoppers say they are “very likely” to consider purchasing an EV.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

TROY, Mich. — As automotive manufacturers pour billions of dollars into their electrification strategies and roll out new fully electric vehicles (EVs), new-vehicle buyer consideration is increasing, albeit slowly, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration (EVC) Study,  released in June.

This year’s study reveals that 26% of shoppers say they are “very likely” to consider purchasing an EV, up from 24% a year ago, while the percentage of shoppers who say they are “overall likely” to purchase an EV increases to 61% from 59% in 2022.  

Read Full Article

7 Automakers Unite to Create High-Powered Charging Network

The joint venture will include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers.

By PCD Staff
Autotrader names 10 best EVs of 2023

ATLANTA — To compile this list, Autotrader’s editorial team drove and lived with the 2023 model-year electric cars. Only pure EVs were allowed on the list; there are no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

By PCD Staff
EV charging infrastructure market to reach $121.09B by 2030

The need for fast chargers is increasing day by day to keep up with the demand.

By David Sickels
AAA Car Guide – EVs lead the way in 2023 

HEATHROW, Fla. — The guide provides consumers with reviews, based on testing by AAA engineers, highlighting how many ADAS are included in the vehicle, along with other criteria and information.

By PCD Staff

Mitchell publishes EV Collision Insights report

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New report highlights the electric vehicle trends impacting auto insurers and collision repairers.

By PCD Staff
electric vehicle crash
Mullen says energy management module adds 60% to EV range

BREA, Calif. — Testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, the company reports.

By PCD Staff
Try before you buy

MESA, Ariz. — New report says 78% of Americans would consider renting an EV.

By PCD Staff
ASE announces new EV testing and certification program

ASE has announced the creation of new EV standards as well as two new tests for all EV vehicles.

By PCD Staff