AAPEX’s EV Experience to showcase products, provide training

LAS VEGAS — Electric vehicles (EVs) are already transforming the automotive aftermarket and forecasts project 56% of vehicles sold in 2035 will be EVs and 81% in 2045.

To prepare attendees for this rapidly expanding market, AAPEX 2023 will introduce the EV Experience to highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees to thrive in the future, it was announced in an event press release.

The expert-led education is free and will take place on the new EV Experience Stage, located within Joe’s Garage, Booth J7409, Level 1 of The Venetian Expo.

In addition, the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers — the AAPEX co-owner associations — will deliver the Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast – Annual Update, New for 2023 – “Insights on the impact to the service market” with Strategy&, part of The PwC Network, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1:30-2:30 p.m.



The lineup of education sessions in the EV Experience includes:

Amp Up your EV Skills

HV Battery Diagnostics of EV Vehicles

Electric Vehicles; Charging and Converting Energy

PHEV and BEV Plug-In-Power Tips

EV Isolation Fault Testing

The Aftermarket Impact of EVs

EV 12V Power System: The Purpose and How to Diagnose

Prestone EV Thermal Management Fluids

Schaeffler Technology and Products

Aisin Launches Reman Hybrid Battery Program

Electrify your Journey with ZF Aftermarket

Drive Battery Thermal Management: Maintenance and Repair

EV Future: Is the Automotive Service Provider Ready?

It’s more than a shock! How Servicing EVs Changes the Game When it Comes to Shop Safety

Attendees can visit the following companies that will be showcasing their EV products and advancements on the show floor:

Aisin World Corp of America – A4657

Autel – A1432, Bay 8, J8215

Delphi – A5027

Garage Gurus – Bay 6, J8516

JohnDow Industries, Inc. – J7629

AVI partnering with Launch Tech – A2250

Midtronics – A4846

Prestone – A2638

Schaeffler – A2232

Standard Motor Products Inc. – A4226

TOPDON USA – A240

ZF – A5057

For more information and a full Schedule of Events, visit the EV Experience at AAPEX.

AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian Expo.