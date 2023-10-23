AAPEX’s EV Experience to showcase products, provide training

LAS VEGAS — Electric vehicles (EVs) are already transforming the automotive aftermarket and forecasts project 56% of vehicles sold in 2035 will be EVs and 81% in 2045.
To prepare attendees for this rapidly expanding market, AAPEX 2023 will introduce the EV Experience to highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees to thrive in the future, it was announced in an event press release.
The expert-led education is free and will take place on the new EV Experience Stage, located within Joe’s Garage, Booth J7409, Level 1 of The Venetian Expo.
In addition, the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers — the AAPEX co-owner associations — will deliver the Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast – Annual Update, New for 2023 – “Insights on the impact to the service market” with Strategy&, part of The PwC Network, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The lineup of education sessions in the EV Experience includes:
- Amp Up your EV Skills
- HV Battery Diagnostics of EV Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles; Charging and Converting Energy
- PHEV and BEV Plug-In-Power Tips
- EV Isolation Fault Testing
- The Aftermarket Impact of EVs
- EV 12V Power System: The Purpose and How to Diagnose
- Prestone EV Thermal Management Fluids
- Schaeffler Technology and Products
- Aisin Launches Reman Hybrid Battery Program
- Electrify your Journey with ZF Aftermarket
- Drive Battery Thermal Management: Maintenance and Repair
- EV Future: Is the Automotive Service Provider Ready?
- It’s more than a shock! How Servicing EVs Changes the Game When it Comes to Shop Safety
Attendees can visit the following companies that will be showcasing their EV products and advancements on the show floor:
- Aisin World Corp of America – A4657
- Autel – A1432, Bay 8, J8215
- Delphi – A5027
- Garage Gurus – Bay 6, J8516
- JohnDow Industries, Inc. – J7629
- AVI partnering with Launch Tech – A2250
- Midtronics – A4846
- Prestone – A2638
- Schaeffler – A2232
- Standard Motor Products Inc. – A4226
- TOPDON USA – A240
- ZF – A5057
For more information and a full Schedule of Events, visit the EV Experience at AAPEX.
AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian Expo.