 Avient introduces polymer solutions platform for EV charging equipment

EV Bizz

CLEVELAND — The company’s EVSE platform of various solutions can help enhance both the performance and appearance of new model charging stations.

By PCD Staff

CLEVELAND — Avient Corporation, a provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, announced in a press release the availability of a robust material solutions platform for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) applications for the North American market.

This portfolio of EVSE polymer solutions includes colorants, additives and specialty engineered materials that can improve the performance and aesthetics of Level 1, 2 and direct current (DC) electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Fueled by EV growth, the demand for public charging equipment is rising in the U.S., with over one million stations estimated to be built in the next eight years.

This creates a need for materials and technologies that must meet critical performance standards in EVSE applications.

To help address these needs in North America and globally, Avient offers a broad portfolio of specialty formulations including UL 94recognized colorants, flame retardants, antimicrobial technology, special visual effects and more. 

“With the expected growth in electric vehicles, there will logically be a much greater need for EV charging stations,” said Mayendran Pillay, marketing director, Color & Additives North America. “We have established a comprehensive set of material solutions that will help boost both the design, function and appeal of these charging units.”

Avient materials can address key EVSE performance, function and design areas including outdoor durability, impact resistance, thermal management and fire safety.

In addition, sustainable formulations are available for enhancements such as lightweighting or paint replacement and volatile organic compound (VOC) reduction.

View Avient’s EVSE solutions platform here

For more information, visit www.avient.com.

