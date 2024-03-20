 EWC opens 15th Greater Dayton Flying Ace Express Car Wash

DAYTON, Ohio — The new location will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Flying Ace" signature wash featuring ceramic.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
DAYTON, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a recent press release the company’s 15th Greater Dayton Flying Ace Express Car Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 4035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering location.

An additional Flying Ace Express at 7730 Brandt Pike is scheduled to open in late spring, 2024, alongside continued heavy investment in the Greater Dayton region. 

“We are excited to continue our demonstrated commitment to responsible core market expansion, while simultaneously providing our customers with access to multiple convenient, state-of-the-art locations delivering the highest-quality express wash and customer service available today,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer and Flying Ace Express co-founder.

From April 12-21, 2024, the newest Kettering Flying Ace Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free “Flying Ace” signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value).

In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders’ Club Special, which includes up to six months of the company’s top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price.

For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Flying Ace Express will donate $10 to the Greater Dayton Apartment Association, to help fulfill their mission of providing rental assistance to individuals unable to pay their rent due to illness, family tragedy or unfortunate circumstances.

“As a home grown and operated company, we consider it a privilege to give back to our communities,” explained Roush. “It’s pretty powerful to utilize our grand opening to not only showcase our amazing wash experience and overall value, but also to help prevent homelessness. Our team’s goal is to raise several thousand dollars for the Greater Dayton Apartment Association throughout our grand opening.”

Flying Ace Express is consistently recognized as Greater Dayton’s “best car wash” by Dayton Magazine, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com readersthe company stated in the release.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 95 express wash locations across Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh.

With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 25 EWC locations are scheduled to open in 2024.

