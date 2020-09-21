IBA payment kiosk

SwiftPay will allow in-bay automatic carwash owners to have an EMV-compliant, unattended payment solution that will provide visitors with a seamless customer experience. With support for contactless payments, Swiftpay is a modern and clean solution that helps to reduce physical contact and increase the speed of customer interaction. SwiftPay leverages license plate recognition and digital marketing to create a consistent and convenient customer experience in unattended environments.
Click here for Washify Services.