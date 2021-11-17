 A wrap on The Car Wash Show™
A wrap on The Car Wash Show™

Industry Events

A wrap on The Car Wash Show™

From new products, live interviews and great conversation with industry leaders, The Car Wash Show™ was a success.

Today marks the final day of International Carwash Association’s (ICA) The Car Wash Show™ 2021. The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team had a great three days catching up with old industry friends, learning about new products on the show floor and hearing about the state of the industry and other carwashing insights.

PC&D is looking forward to seeing everyone again soon at The Car Wash Show 2022, which will be taking place in Nashville, Tennesee, May 9-11, 2022.

From all of us at PC&D and Carwash.com, we would like to extend our gratitude to all our subscribers, readers, advertisers and supporters. We received great feedback about our print and digital content from various people at The Car Wash Show™ and it is a privilege to serve this industry.

For The Car Wash Show™ 2022 updates, be sure to visit thecarwashshow.com as well as Carwash.com.

See you in Nashville!

