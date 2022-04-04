Trade show support

According to Columbia University, there are approximately 22,200 national associations and 115,000 associations with either a state, regional or local focus in the U.S. In the carwashing and detailing industries, we have several international, state and regional associations that bring members together through events.

Click Here to Read More

One such event was recently held at the Fort Worth Convention Center from Feb. 27-March 1. The 2022 Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO is hosted annually in Texas, relocating to Fort Worth from Arlington in 2020 due to the show’s popularity and growing space and venue requirements.

According to an SCWA press release, “The 2022 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together over 2,200 carwashers from 45 different states and Canada.”

The event included an expansive expo with more than 355 booths and over 80,000 square feet of the industry’s best products and technologies.

Attendees were treated to another great education and awards program. Headlined by keynote speaker Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House, the event also honored Jerry Miller, SCWA’s past president and former Fort Worth carwash owner, with the 2022 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award.