303 Automotive Announces New YouTube Series

303Automotive Announces New YouTube Series

CHICAGO — The web series will provide a wealth of knowledge, tips and tricks to achieve the ultimate in protection and the perfect show-quality look.

By PCD Staff

CHICAGO  303 Products announced in a press release a new automotive detailing YouTube web series titled “303 Car Care.”

The series, produced in-house at Gold Eagle Company, is designed to showcase exciting vehicles of all types — race, off-road, classics and luxury — and demonstrate 303’s unique strategies used to clean, protect and detail each vehicle.

The series promises captivating vehicles, interesting back stories about the owners and easy-to-adopt educational tips that will help make anyone a pro. 

David Goodson, 303 brand manager says, “At Gold Eagle Co., we believe that every vehicle has a story to tell, and ‘303 Car Care’ is our way of bringing those stories to life. Through this storytelling format, we’re not only able to share tips and tricks on using our products, but we can also celebrate the passion and pride enthusiasts have for their rides.”

The web series will offer expert insights providing a wealth of knowledge, tips and tricks to achieve the ultimate in protection and the perfect show-quality look, provide a deep dive into how enthusiasts relish and protect their vehicle and provide in-depth product showcases of 303’s professional-grade products; all in an engaging educational and fun format.

The YouTube series officially launched on Sept. 18 with three episodes featuring hosts David Goodson and STA-BIL Brand Manager Bob Galuska.

Additional episodes will be released as completed. 

