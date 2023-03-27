 Innovation Alley returns at The Car Wash Show 2023 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Innovation Alley returns at The Car Wash Show 2023

LAS VEGAS — At The Car Wash Show this year, there will be 32 companies in Innovation Alley.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — At The Car Wash Show this year, May 8-10 in Las Vegas, there will be 32 companies in Innovation Alley.

Related Articles

According to the International Carwash Association, these companies are all either first- or second-time exhibitors at The Car Wash Show and range from greenfield development firms to lighting and soap manufacturers and distributors.

“This year, Innovation Alley is bigger and better,” said Kendra Johnson, vice president of business development at International Carwash Association. “Last year it had such positive feedback from attendees we knew we needed to bring it back. We’ve expanded the space, knowing the industry continues its strong growth, and the results speak for themselves.”

Placement in Innovation Alley allows companies new to the industry to focus on sharing their innovations and connecting with decision-makers.

According to The Car Wash Show site, an Innovation Alley package provides news companies with an elevated and dedicated area makes it easy for attendees to find them, a turnkey all-inclusive booth package and a lead retrieval tool.

Visit The Car Wash Show now to see an extensive catalog of education sessions, a packed schedule of networking opportunities, and a show floor packed to the brim with innovation.

You May Also Like

Tidal Wave Auto Spa logo
Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PHOENIX — Keeping up the momentum from their rapid growth throughout 2022, Super Star Car Wash recently opened their first of nearly a dozen Colorado locations scheduled for 2023-2024.

This first location is open for business at 7525 Falcon Market Place, Falcon, CO 80831 and has already begun serving area residents, according to a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff
Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands’ expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff
Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products.

By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers, acquisitions

Other Posts

Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes four-property express carwash portfolio in Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio was acquired by Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff
PayRange launches #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — One grand-prize winner will receive free purchases for a year; nine additional winners will receive free purchases for a month.

By PCD Staff