Innovation Alley returns at The Car Wash Show 2023 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LAS VEGAS — At The Car Wash Show this year, May 8-10 in Las Vegas, there will be 32 companies in Innovation Alley.

According to the International Carwash Association, these companies are all either first- or second-time exhibitors at The Car Wash Show and range from greenfield development firms to lighting and soap manufacturers and distributors.

“This year, Innovation Alley is bigger and better,” said Kendra Johnson, vice president of business development at International Carwash Association. “Last year it had such positive feedback from attendees we knew we needed to bring it back. We’ve expanded the space, knowing the industry continues its strong growth, and the results speak for themselves.”

Placement in Innovation Alley allows companies new to the industry to focus on sharing their innovations and connecting with decision-makers.

According to The Car Wash Show site, an Innovation Alley package provides news companies with an elevated and dedicated area makes it easy for attendees to find them, a turnkey all-inclusive booth package and a lead retrieval tool.

