Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash is focused on growth, kicking off the first quarter of 2023 with 10 new locations, according to a company press release.

The independently owned and operated locations are in Stillwater, Oklahoma; Denton, Texas; Westland, Michigan; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Dodge City, Kansas; Lombard, Illinois; Smyrna, Tennessee; Loves Park, Illinois; and Johnson City, Tennessee.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine, body wax, and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members.

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the wash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.

New members receive their first month free upon downloading the app.

“We have high goals set for growth in 2023 and we’re proud to have started off strong,” said Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg. “We’re currently located in 30 of the 50 states and the brand has international expansion coming soon. Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible! We are excited to continue our growth in these states and look forward to enriching lives, adding value and serving the communities.”

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147, with more than 400 future sites currently in development in the United States and abroad.