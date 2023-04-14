 Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023

Every Tommy’s Express location is a next-gen, high-efficiency carwash providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash is focused on growth, kicking off the first quarter of 2023 with 10 new locations, according to a company press release.

Related Articles

The independently owned and operated locations are in Stillwater, Oklahoma; Denton, Texas; Westland, Michigan; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Dodge City, Kansas; Lombard, Illinois; Smyrna, Tennessee; Loves Park, Illinois; and Johnson City, Tennessee.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine, body wax, and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members.

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the wash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.

New members receive their first month free upon downloading the app.

“We have high goals set for growth in 2023 and we’re proud to have started off strong,” said Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg. “We’re currently located in 30 of the 50 states and the brand has international expansion coming soon. Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible! We are excited to continue our growth in these states and look forward to enriching lives, adding value and serving the communities.”

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147, with more than 400 future sites currently in development in the United States and abroad.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Flood of new carwashes in Ohio’s Summit County

The Akron Beacon Journal recently reported on an abundance of new carwashing and detailing facilities in the Northeast Ohio region.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The Akron Beacon Journal recently reported on an abundance of new carwashing and detailing facilities in Ohio's Summit County.

It was reported that since 2021, 10 carwashes either have been constructed or undergone renovations, and memberships and improved technology were credited for allowing this once-seasonal business to remain open year-around.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Champion Xpress Carwash opens 6 new greenfield locations

LUBBOCK, Texas — These new locations bring Champion Xpress Carwash to 27 total operating stores across Colorado, New Mexico, Iowa, etc.

By PCD Staff
Innovation Alley returns at The Car Wash Show 2023

LAS VEGAS — At The Car Wash Show this year, there will be 32 companies in Innovation Alley.

By PCD Staff
The Wash Tub wins again

SAN ANTONIO — Each year, the Express-News recognizes three award winners across 170 categories, voted on by the people of San Antonio.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa announces opening of 3 new locations

THOMASTON, Ga. — Top 10 conveyor carwash company expands footprint in Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ModWash is opening new location in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Other Mod locations in South Carolina include Laurens, Gaffney, Darlington and Lexington.

By PCD Staff
Applied Mfg. Technologies achieves multiple FANUC awards

ORION, Mich. — AMT was also recognized for yearly sales of more than 50 FANUC robots in 2022.

By PCD Staff
BlueWave, ClearWater & CarWashKing form strategic alliance

HOUSTON — The companies currently operate 50 locations and expect to have 65 locations open by the end of 2023.

By PCD Staff
New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store

DURHAM, N.C. — Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

By PCD Staff