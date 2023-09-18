Autel adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to roster of on-site academy classes

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Autel has announced in a press release it is offering a two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class, Oct. 3 and 4 at the Autel Port Washington, New York, headquarters.

The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruction and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.

Students will also be advised on the equipment and tools needed to start servicing electric vehicles safely and efficiently.

Electric vehicle diagnostic and maintenance training will dominate the class with classroom and hands-on instruction on servicing electric vehicles’ key components, including in-depth-traction battery pack analysis, Battery Maintenance System controls, and the workings of converters, inverters and motor generators.

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets.

Current and future vehicle and battery tools will be discussed or demonstrated.

“There are nearly 3 million plugin electric vehicles on U.S. roads today, with new EV and Hybrid models released yearly by new and legacy brands,” said John Forro, Autel trainer, and EV diagnostics specialist. “Autel offers a great training experience at its facility. Classes are limited to 20 students, so every question gets answered, and each student can examine vehicles, components and modules carefully.”

Also available is an intensive two-day course focusing on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibrations with an overview of diagnostics and alignment processes.

This 16-hour course provides students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems, and how to diagnose, service and calibrate them.

The Academy facility houses the complete line of Autel calibrations systems and features the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift.

Contact your authorized Autel dealer to purchase an Autel Training Academy (ATA) card at a discounted rate and register for your class online at autel.com/us/academy/.

ADAS and EV diagnostics classes are available monthly through December 2023; space is limited.

Autel’s Academy page will be updated with additional training topics, including key and immobilizer programming, ICE diagnostics and oscilloscope training.

Two-day courses cost $1,295, with meals and hotel accommodations provided if needed.