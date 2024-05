In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Rinsed acquiring the carwash salesperson platform Ignite Wash and National Carwash Solutions uniting its chemistry brands.

Also discussed in this video, Express Wash Concepts announces the opening of two new Moo Moo Express Car Wash locations, Mammoth Holding’s opening of another Coastal Carwash and preparing for The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.