Mark VII Equipment new CEO

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII's new CEO, Uwe Scharfy, took his position on May 1, bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the company.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:
ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII, a carwash manufacturing company, announced in a press release the appointment of Uwe Scharfy as its new CEO, effective May 1, 2024.

With over 29 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, Scharfy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Mark VII.

He joins the company from BAUMER of America, where he also held the position of CEO.

In his new role, Uwe will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic vision, leading its growth initiatives and ensuring continued success in delivering innovative carwash equipment to Mark VII customers.

Uwe will be making his first official appearance as CEO at the upcoming ICA Car Wash Show Booth #1309 in Nashville, Tennessee, where he will have the opportunity to meet with partners, customers and other industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Uwe to Mark VII,” said Lee Norton, departing CEO of Mark VII. “His proven track record of driving business growth and his passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to guide the company into its next phase. During my time at Mark VII, I have come to know so many amazing people, and I am proud of how far we have come during these years. I will be keeping a close eye on the exciting development of Mark VII.”

Norton will be transitioning to a new European role within Mark VII’s parent company, WashTec AG, and will be based out of their U.K. office.

He will be leaving Mark VII at the end of June 2024 after seven years of leadership.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Lee for his leadership and commitment to Mark VII”, said Ray Rook, VP of Supply Chain at Mark VII. “Lee has been an integral part of Mark VII for the past seven years, and we are very grateful for his dedication and contributions.”

Avatar
Published:
