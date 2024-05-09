IGL Coatings USA welcomes new leaders

SARALAND, Ala. — IGL Coatings, a pioneering force in the automotive detailing industry, announced in a press release a significant transition in ownership and leadership in its distributor, IGL Coatings USA.

Effective May 15, 2024, the reins of the company will be passed from Joel LaPalme and Jeff Kary to the capable hands of Mike Karlen and Dustin Jackson.

Under the stewardship of LaPalme and Kary, IGL Coatings USA rose to prominence as one of the foremost automotive detailing brands in the country, stated the press release.

Their most recent accolade was achieving Detail Supplier of the Year from the International Detailing Association (IDA).

Their dedication and vision propelled the brand to nationwide recognition, fostering a community of over 3,000 installers and establishing the enduring concept of the “IGL Family” and the successful mentorship program.

Keong Chun Chieh, founder of IGL Coatings, expresses gratitude to LaPalme and Kary for their invaluable contributions, sharing warm and fond memories of growing the brand together.

He further extends a warm welcome to Karlen and Jackson as they steer the company into 2024 and beyond.

Building on the IGL dream when LaPalme and Kary approached Keong to represent the U.S. in 2016, they had great dreams about where they would bring the brand.

They immediately set up a distribution center, ensuring that customers received their products in a timely manner.

Through IGL Coatings, the duo focused on building sustainable businesses and successful detailers, while always focused on giving back to the community and successfully growing the brand to what it is today with their latest win for IDA Detail Supplier of the Year.

A perfect, flawless finish

LaPalme, president of IGL Coatings USA said, “It’s been one heck of a journey, but definitely an unforgettable one. We’re proud to be able to stand tall as one of the major brands in the United States.”

He continues, “It’s also amazing that to say that we’ve travelled all across the globe to visit the HQ in Malaysia, especially witnessing how the coatings are manufactured and researched.”

Kary, vice president of IGL Coatings USA shares, “The brand, company and people are entrusted to great people. We can’t think of any two other individuals who share our passion and dedication. The new distributor embodies the essence of what it means to be IGL Family. We’re immensely proud to be able to pass on the torch to these amazing individuals. We wish them the best and know that we’re always here for them, if they need us!”

Both LaPalme and Kary added, “We enjoyed experiencing Malaysian durians (the Musang King), the wonders of Batu Caves and Genting Highlands. A highlight during our distributor visit to the IGL Coatings Headquarters in Shah Alam.”

The new distributor and owner of IGL Coatings USA

Mike Karlen, who joined IGL Coatings USA in 2022, brings over 20 years of experience in the detailing industry as a shop owner/operator with more than 5 years in product sales.

Karlen possesses the knowledge and proficiency to guide IGL customers in product procurement and installation, continued the press release.

He adopts a hands-on approach when conducting training and emphasizes the technical aspects of detailing.

Moreover, Karlen has over two decades of management experience, overseeing hundreds of employees directly.

As he navigates this transition, he will bring his extensive background and enthusiasm to enhance the customer experience.

Dustin Jackson blends over 10 years of experience in the detailing industry with his 25 years of business ownership expertise, offering customers a distinctly business focused perspective.

With a natural entrepreneurial spirit, Jackson is adept at “riding the wave” of industry trends, providing IGL installers with invaluable insights, stated the press release.

A focus on education is paramount in his approach, with a particular emphasis on mastering the numbers aspect of business operations.

Having successfully nurtured a software company, Jackson holds extensive knowledge in pricing strategies and detailing business structures.

The dynamic combination of Karlen and Jackson’s skillsets promises to deliver a harmonious balance of business acumen and operational implementation for IGL customers.

The American automotive aftermarket detailing industry

Both Karlen and Jackson shared, “As the new distributor, we’re eager to lead the brand into its next phase of growth and innovation. Building on the strong foundation left by Joel and Jeff, we continue our passion to drive excellence, delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

This move will include the distributorship, warehousing, training and sales of the products, both offline and online.

The younger pair have plans to expand a deeper reach across the country.

The automotive detailing market in the U.S. alone is valued at $14.7 billion as of 2022, with continued growth projected.

Despite economic uncertainties, the industry remains robust with a projected CAGR of 5.1% through the current period.

Keong mentioned, “The new distributors for IGL USA are ready for a dynamic new chapter marked by innovative product launches, engaging marketing campaigns, comprehensive training initiatives, and industry-leading activities. Mike and Dustin are driven and dynamic personalities, and I am certain they will bring new excitement to the brand.”