 Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From its humble beginnings in 2006 to its rebranding in 2019, this business has evolved into a network of over 160 locations.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a press release, Club Car Wash announced it is proudly marking its 18th year of business, commemorating a journey marked by growth, excellence and community engagement.

Related Articles

Founded on May 6, 2006, as Tiger Express Wash, Club Car Wash began its journey as a family-owned business serving customers from its original location at 212 Nebraska Ave. in Columbia, Missouri.

Between 2006 and 2018, Tiger Express Wash expanded its footprint across Mid and Northeastern Missouri, with additional locations in O’Fallon, Troy, Fenton, Farmington, Sedalia, Lebanon, Washington, Arnold, and Eureka.

In 2019, Tiger Express Wash underwent a successful rebranding emerging as Club Car Wash, a move that not only redefined its identity, but also solidified its prominence in the carwashing industry, stated the press release.

Since then, Club Car Wash has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its presence to 10 (soon to be 11) states and establishing a reputation for delivering exceptional best in class service and value to its growing membership base.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Rollie Bartels, Club Car Wash has thrived, evolving today into a network of over 160 locations and closing the gap on servicing a million members.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of the Club Car Wash team and the unwavering support of its loyal customers.

Reflecting on the journey, Rollie remarked, “As we celebrate our 18th anniversary, we are immensely proud of how far we’ve come since our inception. We are thankful for our humble beginnings and every member and customer that has joined us along the way.”

Looking ahead, Club Car Wash remains steadfast in its commitment to expansion with plans to enter new markets and introduce its signature carwash services to even more locations across the central United States.

You May Also Like

mammoth holdings logo
Spark Car Wash Ledgewood hosts ribbon cutting
Carwash News

Willkomm family to expand Rocket Wash to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — This is the fifth installment of the Willkomm family’s Rocket Wash in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — According to a press release, the Willkomm family is expanding their popular Rocket Wash to a second location in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin in 2025.

The new Rocket Wash will be located at Highway 31 and Highway 165 in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

This will make a total of five Rocket Washes in Southeastern Wisconsin, two in Racine county and three in Kenosha county.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
D&S Car Wash Supply announces new CEO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dave Smith will now be the CEO of D&S, and Tim Huntington will now assume the role of chief operating officer.

By Kyle Alexander
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens two new locations

ROME, Ga. — The expansion brings express carwash services to two new locations to Orlando, Florida, and Kennesaw, Georgia.

By Kyle Alexander
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Amplify advises Whistle Express’ Ohio expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The acquisition of five Rainforest Car Washes doubled Whistle Express’ footprint in the Cleveland-Akron market.

By Kyle Alexander
Amplify advises nine unit acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway and Splish Splash Car Wash joining forces with Sparkle Express Car Wash.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Arkansas softball star highlighted in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hannah Camenzind shares stories about pranks with her twin sister, her take on Bogle Park and more in her episode.

By Kyle Alexander
Arkansas softball star highlighted in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners

HAMILTON, Ohio — This prestigious scholarship, part of the Dover Foundation, supports students as they pursue higher education.

By Kyle Alexander
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet
PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies