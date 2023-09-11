 Electrify America unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

By PCD Staff

Electrify America announced in a press release the start of commercial operations for the new 75 Megawatt (MW) Electrify America Solar Glow 1 solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, California.

Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is the result of a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with developer Terra-Gen.

“Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is an important milestone in our commitment to reduce our energy carbon footprint,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. “Electrify America is committed to being a part of the broader charging solution for EV drivers today and in the future.”

This investment is expected to generate 75 MW at peak solar capacity, which is comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150 kilowatts.

The total annual production is projected at 225 Gigawatt-hours (GWh).

In 2022, Electrify America powered more than 5 million customer charging sessions or 3.5 times the sessions in 2021, the release stated.

These sessions delivered roughly 173 GWh of electricity, enabling an estimated 493 million miles of electric driving and avoided consumption of roughly 21 million gallons of gasoline.

“We expect the demand on our charging network to continue to rise with the increase in EV ownership,” said Jigar Shah, director of energy services at Electrify America. “Solar Glow 1 adds new additional 100% renewable energy generation with estimated annual production that exceeds our 2022 network usage.”

“This solar project is a significant accomplishment reinforcing our commitment in 2022 to back all energy delivered to customers on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast public, ultra-fast DC charging network with 100% renewable energy,” Barrosa said.

The Electrify America Solar Glow 1 project is located in San Bernardino County, California.

It has over 200,000 solar panels and encompasses an area over one square mile.

