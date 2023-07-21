 EV charging infrastructure market to reach $121.09B by 2030

The need for fast chargers is increasing day by day to keep up with the demand.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach $121.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research.

The group says the growth of the EVCI market can be attributed to the growing number of consumers adopting electric vehicles, which is driven by the need to make environmentally conscious decisions, increasing fuel costs, favorable government subsidies, and lower cost of ownership over the vehicle’s lifecycle.

To read the rest of David’s article, click HERE to access our sister publication The Buzz EV News.

