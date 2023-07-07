 Mitchell publishes EV Collision Insights report

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
EV Bizz

Mitchell publishes EV Collision Insights report

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New report highlights the electric vehicle trends impacting auto insurers and collision repairers.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
electric vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, announced in a press release the availability of its latest trends publication: “Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights.”

Related Articles

The new quarterly report provides auto insurance and collision repair executives with up-to-date information on electric vehicle claims and market data.

In 2022, EV sales hit a tipping point, representing 5.6% of all new vehicles sold according to Kelley Blue Book.

As consumer adoption increases, vehicle manufacturers including Audi, GM and Volvo are pledging to go all-electric in the future — putting more of these automobiles on the road and, potentially, in a collision repair shop.

“EVs introduce some unique challenges to both insurers and repairers,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “Their more complex, interconnected electronic systems and reliance on lightweight materials can complicate the repair process and increase claims costs. With the release of our new report, we hope to provide the industry with the information it needs to prepare for this growing segment of the car parc and the impact it will have on auto insurance claims.”

Based on data from Q4 2022, the inaugural issue of Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights documents an increase in the:

  • Number of EV repairable claims of 1.1% in the US and 2.26% in Canada
  • Average percentage of EV parts repaired, suggesting that collision facilities may be improving their ability to repair the lighter weight substrates that are common in these automobiles
  • Average number of mechanical hours on EV estimates of 1.7 as compared to labor time listed on collision damage appraisals for vehicles with internal combustion engines

The report also features current claims data on EV average repairable severity, repairable claims frequency by market, and frequency by vehicle manufacturer and model.

To access the report, visit www.mitchell.com/plugged-in.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

MINI USA survey: almost half of Americans ready to buy EV in next 5 years

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — While factors such as price and lack of public charging stations remain lingering deterrents, education campaigns continue to raise the bar for general public knowledge about electrification.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — A consumer survey conducted by MINI USA reveals American consumers’ changing perspectives and considerations regarding electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting shifting sentiments over the last four years when MINI first carried out the same survey.

Tracking both changes from existing questions and adding a few new questions in the mix this year, the survey indicates that almost half of American consumers plan to purchase an electric vehicle in the next five years.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Sales of used EVs increase in Q1, per Cox Automotive estimates

ATLANTA — Having more used EVs in the market is a key driver of the volume gains, and product availability will rapidly increase going forward.

By PCD Staff
Cars.com’s 2023 EV Buying Guide navigates shoppers through the ever EV-olving electric vehicle frontier

CHICAGO —The guide covers everything from financing to features and technology to total cost of ownership.

By PCD Staff
Charging ahead with EVs

Do EV charging stations make ROI sense for carwash operators in 2023?

By Richard Cooper
The top factors holding back U.S. EV adoption in 2023

While EVs are seen by some to offer long-term savings, these savings are not equal for everyone.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 152: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

By Rich DiPaolo
Cars.com releases its 2023 top picks for electric vehicles

CHICAGO — Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

By PCD Staff
Automotive Lift Institute unveils new Lifting Points Guide

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Electronic guide makes it easy to find EV lifting point information.

By PCD Staff
New profit center: Electric vehicle charging stations

How adding EV chargers to your wash can help drivers, the planet and your bottom line.

By Richard Cooper