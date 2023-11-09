Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Brian Krusz, co-founder and director of growth and development at Sgt. Clean Car Wash. The conversation revolves around military veterans in the carwashing industry. Krusz discusses his personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans, his involvement in 23rdveteran.org and much more. The episode also delves into Krusz’s impactful trip to Poland and concludes with insights on how carwash owners and operators can best support veterans.

