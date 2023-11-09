 Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

Wash Talk Ep. 176: Vets in carwashing with Brian Krusz

Host Rich DiPaolo and Brian Krusz of Sgt. Clean Car Wash discuss military veterans in the carwashing industry, as well as Krusz's personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans and much more.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Brian Krusz, co-founder and director of growth and development at Sgt. Clean Car Wash. The conversation revolves around military veterans in the carwashing industry. Krusz discusses his personal experience as a Marine, his commitment to hiring and mentoring veterans, his involvement in 23rdveteran.org and much more. The episode also delves into Krusz’s impactful trip to Poland and concludes with insights on how carwash owners and operators can best support veterans.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

