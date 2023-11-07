 Autobell salutes service members with free wash on Veterans Day

Autobell salutes service members with free wash on Veterans Day

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —  To honor and thank U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell Car Wash announced in a press release the company will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

No coupon, barcode or ID is required.
“On Veterans Day and every day, we thank and support those who have served our country,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want them to know that their commitment and sacrifices are recognized and greatly appreciated.”

All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.

