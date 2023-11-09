 The Wash Tub to offer free Gleam Wash to veterans, military

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The service will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 at at all 25 Wash Tub locations.

By PCD Staff

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub announced in a press release the company will honor “those we remember, those serving and those who have served” by offering a free, full-service Gleam Wash to all veterans, active duty and retired military.

This service will be offered this Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), at all 25 Wash Tub locations.

Must present military ID or other forms of verification to receive the free carwash.

The Wash Tub’s Gleam Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, Gleam Wax, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.

It has a retail value of $27.

