 Express Wash Concepts extends free carwashes on Veterans Day

ETNA, Ohio — Express is extending its support across all its brands, ensuring that veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a complimentary carwash at any of the company's 92 locations.

ETNA, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts announced in a press release its participation in the annual Grace for Vets program.

To honor the service and sacrifice of military personnel and veterans, Express Wash Concepts will be providing complimentary carwashes at all locations across its five brands, including: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Bee Clean Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

The Grace for Vets initiative, observed annually on Veterans Day, is designed to express gratitude to veterans and active-duty members by offering free carwashes as a token of appreciation.

Express Wash Concepts is extending its support across all its brands, ensuring that veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a complimentary carwash at any of the company’s 92 locations on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

“We are honored to participate in Grace for Vets and extend our gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our country. By offering free carwashes at all our locations, we hope to make a meaningful impact and show our appreciation for their dedication,” said John Roush, CEO.

