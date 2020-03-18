Connect with us
Clorox sanitizing system

Products

Sanitizing system

PrecisionCare is a revolutionary sanitizing system designed to enable cleaner, healthier and safer vehicles.
Clorox Professional Products Co. is proud to announce that it has partnered with AutoNation to introduce PrecisionCare powered by Clorox® Total 360®, a revolutionary sanitizing system designed to enable cleaner, healthier and safer vehicles. The innovative system uses patented electrostatic technology combined with Clorox® products to quickly and easily kill 19 of the most common illness-causing germs.

In this article:
Sanitizing system

Foam sprayer

IBA lights

Arches
