 The Car Wash Show™ 2021 opens in Las Vegas
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

The Car Wash Show™ 2021 opens in Las Vegas

on

The Car Wash Show™ 2021 Exhibitor Listing and Floor Plan

on

Q&A with The Car Wash Show's Kim Vinciguerra

on

Previewing The Car Wash Show™ 2021
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control Video
play

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying Video
play

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with the CEO of ICA who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Industry Events

The Car Wash Show™ 2021 opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Carwashing, detailing, quick lube and other industry professionals meet again at the largest trade show in the industry.

Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

LAS VEGAS — Today marks the official opening of The Car Wash Show™ 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Attendees will find thousands of product innovations showcased from hundreds of exhibitors on the trade show floor.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is in attendance at booth #250 with the information you need to navigate the show floor and the various events related to this year’s show.

Updated information and more details can be found at www.thecarwashshow.com.

We hope everyone has a great show today and please stay tuned to Carwash.com and all of our social media planforms for the latest updates and big announcements from the show. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Industry Events: It’s the big one: The Car Wash Show™ 2021

Industry Events: It’s the season for trade shows

Industry Events: The 2021 NRCC is a safe bet

Industry Events: Q&A with NRCC’s Suzanne Stansbury

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing