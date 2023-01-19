Autobell debuts in Greenville, S.C., market with three locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, South Carolina, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer and Simpsonville, according to a press release.

The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.

Autobell launched the first of the new locations in Simpsonville at 620 NE Main St. near the intersection of I-185 and I-385.

Openings followed at 1536 Woodruff Road in Greenville, just west of Verdin/Feaster Road, and 401 S. Buncombe Road in Greer, south of US 29/W. Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The Autobell teams are led by store managers Hayden Young, Tyler Samotis and Harrison Borders, respectively, and district manager Cory Goldsmith.

Operating hours for the new washes are currently 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The three Greenville-area Autobell locations will employ a total of 150 team members, with job opportunities available.

Autobell employment benefits including flexible hours, no late-night work, the opportunity for cash tips, an academic scholarship program, extensive training and a generous benefits package for employees averaging at least 30 hours per week.

Autobell is the country’s largest family-owned full-service carwash, employing over 3,000 team members in North and South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. Founded in 1969 in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Its conveyorized carwash services range from full-service cleaning with interior and exterior finishing options completed by Autobell team members within minutes, to exterior-only washes that fit customers’ daily needs and schedules.

All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment.

The company also offers several unlimited monthly membership wash plans as well as the Autobell app for contactless payment, unlimited plan management and more.

“As we grow and choose our new locations, Autobell has customers’ time and satisfaction top of mind,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “For people who live, work and shop throughout the Greenville area, we’re offering convenience and excellence in vehicle maintenance and customer service, and we look forward to being an engaged member of the community.”

Autobell supports many local organizations in its markets via area waterway cleanups, blood drives, fundraisers for groups such as the American Red Cross and USO, free carwashes for veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, and the opportunity for local non-profit groups to raise money through the Autobell Fundraising Program.