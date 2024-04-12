 D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — WashCard develops payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, including tap-based payment methods.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — According to a press release, D&S Car Wash Supply has acquired WashCard Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Centerville, Minnesota, WashCard is an industry leader in payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, stated the press release.

WashCard loyalty software has created opportunities for owner-operators to build traffic and average transaction and profitability while offering transparency into their businesses and customer base.

The company has continued to grow and evolve through changing economic conditions and shifting technologies, continued the press release.

WashCard has adopted tap-based payment methods, QR codes and a mobile app and paystation hardware, both of which can integrate with the customers’ experience.

WashCard Founder and Owner Dan Yarusso said, “We’re looking forward to working with Tim Huntington and the D&S team and put WashCard payment system technologies, experience, [and] capability to work for many more carwash owners across the United States and Canada.”

Yarusso added, “The newest payment technologies, like tap-to-pay and mobile apps, are dramatically enhancing both the consumer wash experience, and carwash operator sales and profitability. This partnership will allow us to bring better technology to more operators in more markets. That’s exciting.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome aboard WashCard Systems pioneering technology to complement our D&S cutting-edge solutions within the carwash industry,” commented Tim Huntington, CEO of D&S. “By integrating the expertise of this leading innovator, we’re poised to drive innovation to new heights in the carwash industry.”

