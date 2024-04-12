Spark Car Wash Mount Holly hosts ribbon cutting with mayor

Courtesy: Spark Car Wash

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — According to a press release, Spark Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, April 5th, featuring Mayor Chris Banks.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of the new Spark Car Wash in the Mount Holly/Lumberton, New Jersey, area.

Spark Car Wash is an innovative, new-concept carwash that is thrilled to bring a different type of clean to Mount Holly/Lumberton and Burlington county area, stated the press release.

Spark Car Wash is on a mission to spread the joy of a clean car to everyone in New Jersey, and it gets one step closer to achieving that mission with this new opening, continued the press release.

Spark Car Wash was founded in 2018 and is currently developing locations across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.