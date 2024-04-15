 Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center wins three awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center wins three awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Awards are from two of South Florida's largest publications, The Palm Beach Post and South Florida Business Journal

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Mint Eco Car Wash logo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to a press release, Mint Eco Car Wash received three prestigious awards from two of South Florida’s largest publications in a press release.

Related Articles

For the third year in a row, Mint Eco has been awarded the title of “Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco also took first place in the “Best Eco-friendly Business” category and finished as a top three finalist in two additional categories this year, “Best Local Business” and “Best Boss.”

Mint Eco was also named sixth in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the first time by the South Florida Business Journal in the large business category, which highlights businesses with 100 or more employees.

Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco Geoffrey Jervis said, “Our team has always dared to be different. Different looks like having a unique relationship with our communities, employees and the environment, which we call our ‘MoveMINT.’ Awards like these confirm that we are continuing to head in the right direction as an organization and starting to succeed in changing an important industry. The goal has never been, and never will be, just about washing cars for us. Our mission is much loftier: to make people happy and build an incredible organization.”

The annual “Best of the Best” awards is voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post.

It recognizes businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries to the delight of their customers.

Mint Eco has a track record of popularity in Palm Beach County, being awarded “Best Car Wash and Detail Center” in both 2022 and 2023 by readers, as well as finishing as a top three finalist in last year’s competition for “Best Eco-Friendly Business,” stated the press release.

The Mint Eco team celebrated the win at the annual awards ceremony with 10 of their top-performing and rising start management team members last week.

The Best Places to Work Awards in South Florida honors the area’s leading employers, selecting the Top 60 contenders each year based on an anonymous survey of all employees.

Honoree companies go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.

Mint Eco was also the only retail brand and the only carwash awarded in this year’s competition.

“Mint Eco cannot expect anybody to be inspired on their own to work at a carwash,” shared Duncan Davis, chief operating officer of Mint Eco. “Working at a great organization that is changing an important industry, however, is inspiring. Our Employee CommitMINT is to inspire every one of our employees to be a part of our ‘MoveMINT.’ We are focused on taking a long-term approach to our relationships with our employees.”

In addition to offering traditional express carwash services, including free vacuums, Mint Eco also offers a unique variety of expert detailing services.

These include hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior restoration and more all performed by a passionate and friendly staff, continued the press release.

Mint Eco is also widely known for having the cleanest, safest and most beautiful carwash locations in South Florida, and for being a nationwide leader in the movement towards creating meaningful environmental standards for the carwash industry, stated the press release.

You May Also Like

Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos
Carwash News

The Car Wash Supply announces significant sale of dispensers to Mammoth Holdings

MIAMI — This marks a significant sale for the company, which has international distribution.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

MIAMI — According to a company press release, The Car Wash Supply is excited to announce the sale of several dozen of its Windshield Washer Fluid Dispensing Self Service Stations to Mammoth Holdings.

This sale marks a significant milestone for Miami-based The Car Wash Supply, which was founded by Domenico Prevete and has domestic and international distribution.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals. Haven for Hope is this year’s chosen beneficiary.

By Rich DiPaolo
Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale
ZIPS Car Wash Convos shines on UNC lacrosse star

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In her episode, Caitlyn Wurzburger reveals her love for chocolate chips, her career highlights and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS Car Wash Convos - Caitlyn Wurzburger
El Car Wash celebrates opening with Wash for a Cause Weekend

MIAMI — Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
El Car Wash Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.
Greenhill Car Wash celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, Del. — The company will hold a celebration with prizes, refreshments and carwash specials on April 27.

By Jennifer Clements
Greenhill Car Wash in Wilmington, Delaware,

Other Posts

ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas softball’s catcher, Lauren Camenzind is the first of the Camenzind twins to ride shotgun through a ZIPS carwash.

By Jennifer Clements
Zips Car Wash Convos, featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind.
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — The opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years

PLANO, Texas — The ZIPS Give Back Tour will hit communities beginning in June as ZIPS gives back $1,000 donations to veteran service organizations.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years
Soapy Joe’s celebrates 9th Soapy Joe’s Day, aims to set new Guinness World Record

SAN DIEGO — The company’s mascot will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

By Rich DiPaolo
Cars line up for their free carwash during an annual Soapy Joe's Day celebration.