Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center wins three awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to a press release, Mint Eco Car Wash received three prestigious awards from two of South Florida’s largest publications in a press release.

For the third year in a row, Mint Eco has been awarded the title of “Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco also took first place in the “Best Eco-friendly Business” category and finished as a top three finalist in two additional categories this year, “Best Local Business” and “Best Boss.”

Mint Eco was also named sixth in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the first time by the South Florida Business Journal in the large business category, which highlights businesses with 100 or more employees.

Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco Geoffrey Jervis said, “Our team has always dared to be different. Different looks like having a unique relationship with our communities, employees and the environment, which we call our ‘MoveMINT.’ Awards like these confirm that we are continuing to head in the right direction as an organization and starting to succeed in changing an important industry. The goal has never been, and never will be, just about washing cars for us. Our mission is much loftier: to make people happy and build an incredible organization.”

The annual “Best of the Best” awards is voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post.

It recognizes businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries to the delight of their customers.

Mint Eco has a track record of popularity in Palm Beach County, being awarded “Best Car Wash and Detail Center” in both 2022 and 2023 by readers, as well as finishing as a top three finalist in last year’s competition for “Best Eco-Friendly Business,” stated the press release.

The Mint Eco team celebrated the win at the annual awards ceremony with 10 of their top-performing and rising start management team members last week.

The Best Places to Work Awards in South Florida honors the area’s leading employers, selecting the Top 60 contenders each year based on an anonymous survey of all employees.

Honoree companies go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.

Mint Eco was also the only retail brand and the only carwash awarded in this year’s competition.

“Mint Eco cannot expect anybody to be inspired on their own to work at a carwash,” shared Duncan Davis, chief operating officer of Mint Eco. “Working at a great organization that is changing an important industry, however, is inspiring. Our Employee CommitMINT is to inspire every one of our employees to be a part of our ‘MoveMINT.’ We are focused on taking a long-term approach to our relationships with our employees.”

In addition to offering traditional express carwash services, including free vacuums, Mint Eco also offers a unique variety of expert detailing services.

These include hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior restoration and more all performed by a passionate and friendly staff, continued the press release.

Mint Eco is also widely known for having the cleanest, safest and most beautiful carwash locations in South Florida, and for being a nationwide leader in the movement towards creating meaningful environmental standards for the carwash industry, stated the press release.