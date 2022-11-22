ZIPS Car Wash introduces Fansgiving - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As college basketball season is underway, ZIPS Car Wash continues to celebrate its partnership with the University of Kentucky® Wildcats with Fansgiving — ZIPS’s way of saying thank you to its local customers with 14 days of Wildcats basketball ticket giveaways, according to a company press release.
Customers can enter to win tickets now and no purchase is necessary.
Ticket giveaways for Fansgiving are happening now through Dec. 4 and will feature pairs of tickets to upcoming men’s home basketball games against teams like Bellamire, Yale, Florida A&M and Louisville.
“During this time of Thanksgiving, this is just one way we can give back to Wildcat fans and show our appreciation to our Lexington customers for their commitment to our brand,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Activating our partnership with the school and providing tickets to our customers is one of the most fun elements of our sponsorship and we can’t wait to share these coveted Wildcat basketball tickets to games held in Rupp Arena.”
ZIPS announced its multi-year investment in the University of Kentucky athletic programs in September.
The extensive sponsorship agreement was made with JMIS and ZIPS is now the “Official Car Wash of the Kentucky Wildcats™.”
ZIPS Car Wash acquired eight locations in Lexington in 2021 and is proud to support the local sports team.
ZIPS owns and operates 18 locations across Kentucky, and over 275 locations across 24 states.
ZIPS is committed to enhancing the Wildcat fan experience both on game day and beyond.
This multi-year partnership provides ZIPS unlimited members, retail customers, and Wildcat fans a sweepstakes to win game day tickets and VIP experiences throughout the UK football, basketball and baseball seasons.
Customers can enter to win tickets beyond the Fansgiving giveaway by visiting zipscarwash.com.