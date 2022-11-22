ZIPS Car Wash introduces Fansgiving - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As college basketball season is underway, ZIPS Car Wash continues to celebrate its partnership with the University of Kentucky® Wildcats with Fansgiving — ZIPS’s way of saying thank you to its local customers with 14 days of Wildcats basketball ticket giveaways, according to a company press release.

Customers can enter to win tickets now and no purchase is necessary.

Ticket giveaways for Fansgiving are happening now through Dec. 4 and will feature pairs of tickets to upcoming men’s home basketball games against teams like Bellamire, Yale, Florida A&M and Louisville.

“During this time of Thanksgiving, this is just one way we can give back to Wildcat fans and show our appreciation to our Lexington customers for their commitment to our brand,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Activating our partnership with the school and providing tickets to our customers is one of the most fun elements of our sponsorship and we can’t wait to share these coveted Wildcat basketball tickets to games held in Rupp Arena.”