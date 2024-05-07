 Highlighting market leaders in the carwash industry

People

Best of the best: Highlighting market leaders in the carwash industry

Recognizing excellence in the professional carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

One of the best parts of my job is being able to tell the stories of people and companies making an impact in the industry. Over the past decade we have seen significant shifts in the market that have resulted in growth, opportunity and an increased awareness regarding the importance of car care. People aren’t just carwash customers anymore; many are now loyal members of our industry.

Through innovation and expertise, driven by leading minds in our market, the professional carwash industry is meeting an explosion of demand as well as changing customer needs. I’ve had the privilege of not only interviewing, but also getting to know many of these industry pioneers and they all share the same thing in common — they absolutely love washing cars and serving customers.   

In the next issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine, we are planning to unveil this year’s Vehicle Care RockStar in the carwash category. We’re excited to share her story as well as the impact she is making on the market. Stay tuned for more information.

This month showcases an important event in the market: The Car Wash Show™ 2024. According to International Carwash Association (ICA), which is the show’s host, the event will feature 190,000-plus square feet of expo area and more than 400 exhibitors. Over 9,000 attendees are also expected to fill the Music City Center in Nashville from May 13-15.

This is one show you will not want to miss this year. In addition to the expo area, there are plenty of educational sessions and networking opportunities to take advantage of.  

The PC&D team will once again be in attendance and we hope to see you there.

In this issue of the publication, there are plenty of helpful articles to make you a better operator and create a leading business. From exploring the best options in equipment financing to helpful marketing tips, this edition of PC&D has something for everyone. 

Thank you for reading this issue of PC&D and for more great car care content, please visit Carwash.com. We update the site throughout the week with breaking industry news, video and audio interviews with market leaders, and much, much more. 

The Car Wash Show 2024
Equipment

The purpose and function of carwash doors

Professional, modern equipment can make a huge impact.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
photo: Airlift Doors Inc.

Professional carwash doors play vital roles in maintaining wash quality, safeguarding equipment, regulating flow and ensuring security during the business’ off-hours. Leading vinyl and polycarbonate doors not only reduce noise from carwash equipment, enhancing safety and comfort for employees and customers, as well as neighbors, but they also contribute to a pleasing aesthetic and offer branding opportunities for operators.

