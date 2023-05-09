Honoring industry greatness after the show today

LAS VEGAS — Be sure to join International Carwash Association’s (ICA) current President Justin Alford to honor the 2023 Hall of Fame recipients.

The presentation will start this evening from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. PT at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s outdoor terrace, Level 3.

As noted on www.thecarwashshow.com, “In an exclusive outdoor setting, we’ll celebrate the recipients of ICA’s highest honor while connecting with other ICA members. High-end cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and special gifts will be handed out at this members-only celebration.”

Find out who this year’s receipts were in follow up coverage on Carwash.com and www.thecarwashshow.com.