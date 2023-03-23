Benny’s Car Wash wins Company of the Year - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BATON ROUGE, La. — Benny’s Car Wash was recently awarded the Baton Rouge Business Report’s “Company of the Year” with 100 employees or more at the 2023 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala, according to a press release.

Benny’s, along with five other Baton Rouge individuals and companies, was selected by a panel of independent judges and presented at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Family-owned and operated since 1951, Benny’s Car Wash, Oil Change and B-Quik has been a leader in car care services in the Baton Rouge area for over 70 years.

Benny’s is rapidly growing and has expanded to include detailing, oil changes and state inspections, along with B-Quik convenience stores and fueling stations.

Benny’s currently has nine locations, with six oil bays and three B-Quik stations.

The Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala honors Baton Rouge business leaders and homegrown companies who have embraced risk while overcoming challenges on the road to success.

This past year, Benny’s has been fortunate enough to receive many other awards and nominations like “Best Car Wash” from 225 magazine, “Best Family Car Wash” from Baton Rouge Parents magazine and “Best Places to Work” from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

“We’re still a locally owned and operated company here in Baton Rouge,” said Justin Alford, current president of the International Car Wash Association and co-owner of Benny’s, “and we hope to be here for many more years.”

To learn more, visit www.bennyscarwash.com.