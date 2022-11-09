Commercial Plus Group represents Eco Express Car Wash on sale￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus Group recently announced the sale of Eco Express Car Wash to Cobblestone Auto Spa, according to a company press release.

Commercial Plus Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Located in the Denver market area, Express Car Wash had two high-volume locations and offered monthly plan memberships.

The brand focused on being environmentally friendly and championed the use of biodegradable soaps.

“With strong locations in a desirable market, our team brought Eco Express several competitive offers, ultimately selling for more than the seller’s asking price,” said Alex Pavone, senior vice president of sales for Commercial Plus. “This was also a great match for Cobblestone as they continue their aggressive growth plan through acquisitions and development in the Denver area.”