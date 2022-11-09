 Commercial Plus Group represents Eco Express Car Wash on sale￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Commercial Plus Group represents Eco Express Car Wash on sale

Magnolia Wash Holdings honors veterans￼

Magnolia Wash offers charity deals for vets

Autobell Car Wash offering free washes to Vets on Veterans Day￼
Carwash News

Commercial Plus Group represents Eco Express Car Wash on sale￼

 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus Group recently announced the sale of Eco Express Car Wash to Cobblestone Auto Spa, according to a company press release.

Commercial Plus Group represented the seller in the transaction. 

Located in the Denver market area, Express Car Wash had two high-volume locations and offered monthly plan memberships.

The brand focused on being environmentally friendly and championed the use of biodegradable soaps. 

“With strong locations in a desirable market, our team brought Eco Express several competitive offers, ultimately selling for more than the seller’s asking price,” said Alex Pavone, senior vice president of sales for Commercial Plus. “This was also a great match for Cobblestone as they continue their aggressive growth plan through acquisitions and development in the Denver area.”

Tuck Bettin, CEO of Cobblestone Auto Spa, shared, “We are excited to add Eco Express Car Wash to our portfolio as we expand our footprint and further our position as the market leader in Colorado as well as Arizona. We’ve worked with Alex and the team at Commercial Plus for many years and this was yet another seamless transaction.”

