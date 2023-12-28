 Tint World opens new location in Louisville

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Detailing

Tint World opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced the opening of a new location in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Related Articles

Owners and husband-and-wife team Scott and Susan Hellervik will be the first in the state to own multiple units, with plans to open two additional Tint World franchise locations in the Louisville area. 

Tint World Louisville, located at 4143 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky, will serve the Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, Jeffersontown and Shepherdsville areas.

It will offer window tint solutions, automotive paint protection films, custom wheels and tires, audio and video upgrades, safety and security technology, lighting enhancements, detailing services and more.

“Knowing that Scott and Susan are coming into the Tint World family with immediate and exciting plans for growth makes them a perfect fit for our brand and gives us tremendous confidence in the impact they’ll have in Kentucky,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Their decision to open two additional locations in the Louisville area reflects our commitment to be the top automotive franchise in the world, and we look forward to seeing them enhance the driving experience for individuals throughout Louisville.” 

Prior to opening Tint World Louisville, Scott worked in IT for one of the country’s largest hospital networks; Susan is a nurse practitioner by trade.

The couple brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in technology, management and leadership skills to this new journey with Tint World, the company said.

You May Also Like

detailing market report
Detailing

Tint World opens new location in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The new location expands the company’s service along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PENSACOLATint World Automotive Styling Centers announced in a press release the company has expanded its service along the Gulf Coast with a new location in Pensacola, Florida.

Owned by John and Jennifer Mitchell, Tint World Pensacola, located at 6254 N W St., serves the Pensacola, Pace, Cantonment, Gulf Breeze, Avalon, Tiger Point, Bellview, Goulding and Lillian areas.

Read Full Article

More Detailing Posts
Tint World adds Pembroke Pines location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The new store takes the franchise’s total number of Flori-da locations to 22.

By PCD Staff
Tint World opens third New Jersey location

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World continues to expand on the East Coast with its third location in New Jersey opened by a military veteran.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart franchisee recognized with franchise award

TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.

By PCD Staff
TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.
Ziebart gathers to celebrate successes, give back to community 

TROY, Mich. — During the company’s Franchise Reunion, dozens of franchise owners and store leaders were recognized for recent achievements.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Detailing for newbies 

What should new detailers focus on and, as important, not focus on?

By Bud Abraham
El Paso detailer selected for 2023 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight

EL PASO, Texas — The 2023 team consists of the most experienced and proven detailers, some of whom have been caretakers of the iconic plane since 2003.

By PCD Staff
detail mafia -air force one
Detailing your services

Listening to customers and understanding what they are looking for.

By Bud Abraham