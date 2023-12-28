Tint World opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced the opening of a new location in Louisville, Kentucky.

Owners and husband-and-wife team Scott and Susan Hellervik will be the first in the state to own multiple units, with plans to open two additional Tint World franchise locations in the Louisville area.

Tint World Louisville, located at 4143 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky, will serve the Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, Jeffersontown and Shepherdsville areas.

It will offer window tint solutions, automotive paint protection films, custom wheels and tires, audio and video upgrades, safety and security technology, lighting enhancements, detailing services and more.

“Knowing that Scott and Susan are coming into the Tint World family with immediate and exciting plans for growth makes them a perfect fit for our brand and gives us tremendous confidence in the impact they’ll have in Kentucky,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Their decision to open two additional locations in the Louisville area reflects our commitment to be the top automotive franchise in the world, and we look forward to seeing them enhance the driving experience for individuals throughout Louisville.”

Prior to opening Tint World Louisville, Scott worked in IT for one of the country’s largest hospital networks; Susan is a nurse practitioner by trade.

The couple brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in technology, management and leadership skills to this new journey with Tint World, the company said.