Tint World opens 22nd Texas location

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new store in New Braunfels, Texas, marking its 22nd franchise location in the state.

Owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, the New Braunfels store will offer a range of automotive aftermarket solutions and services to the northeast San Antonio area.

Before opening the physical store, the McBreens provided commercial and residential window tinting solutions in the area.

The new store’s launch expands their services to include automotive offerings like paint protection films, custom wheels and tires, window tinting and security enhancements.

“It’s been a dream of mine to work with cars every day at work, and thanks to Tint World’s amazing franchise model, I can say I’m living that dream now,” said Kevin McBreen. “The Tint World leadership team has been phenomenal in helping Allyson and me build our team and start this journey. We’re so excited to have our storefront open and now offer the full lineup of world-class Tint World automotive products to our community.”

“Kevin and Allyson hit the ground running with our premium residential and commercial window films well before their store was open. They’ve placed their trust in our proven franchise system and repeatable process, and we have complete faith that they’re going to make a lasting impression in New Braunfels and the entire northeast San Antonio market,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World.

The new Tint World store is located at 553 South Business IH-35, New Braunfels, Texas, and serves the surrounding areas including Gruene, San Marcos and Seguin.