 Tint World location under new ownership

CHARLOTTE-MATTHEWS, N.C. — The location serves the Matthews, Rock Hill, Harrisburg, Concord, Pineville, Monroe, Indian Trail and Weddington areas.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE-MATTHEWS, N.C. — Auto accessory and window tinting franchise Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced in a press release a new ownership team at its Charlotte-Matthews location, continuing the national automotive styling centers franchise’s ongoing success in the region, the company said.

The new owners are Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum.

“We’re excited about enhancing Tint World’s presence in this area and building on the company’s record of success in North Carolina,” Cohen said. “With Tint World’s world-class franchise systems and support, we can focus on delivering unbeatable products and services that meet the needs of every automobile owner and automotive enthusiast in our community.”

Tint World Charlotte-Matthews, located at 9129 Monroe Road, Suite 100, Charlotte-Matthews, NC 28270, serves the Matthews, Rock Hill, Harrisburg, Concord, Pineville, Monroe, Indian Trail, and Weddington areas.

For more information, call (704) 941-3058 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/charlotte-matthews-084/

“Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum have shown how franchisees can quickly leverage Tint World’s franchise system to see immediate results and unlock further opportunities,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Their passion and commitment make them a great fit for the Tint World family, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow with them.”

