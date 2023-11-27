 Ziebart installs new corporate leadership team

TROY, Mich. — Automotive aftercare franchise announces three strategic promotions, including creation of chief growth officer and COO roles.

By PCD Staff

TROY, Mich. — Ziebart International Corporation announced in a press release the promotions of three members of its senior leadership team.

The company said its strategic moves demonstrate that its dedication to continuous innovation extends far beyond its premier products and services, as the promotions include the installment of a new C-level role within the corporate team, as well as the first female to hold a C-suite title in the company’s nearly 65-year history.

“I was fortunate to inherit a strong leadership team from my father, but the biggest life lesson he gave me was the motto, ‘Change or die,’” said Ziebart President and CEO Thomas A. Wolfe, who took over the company in 2022 when his father retired from the position after 28 years. “As we began approaching our milestone 65th anniversary, I knew that planning for Ziebart’s future of another 65 years and beyond meant I needed to challenge the status quo and embrace change in our structure.”

With corporate and franchisee profitability top-of-mind, Brian Jackman was promoted to Ziebart’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, as well as the president of Ziebart Corporation, while Jason Case was promoted to vice president and treasurer.

Jackman, with 15+ years of experience with Ziebart, will oversee U.S. franchising operations from a financial standpoint, studying metrics to maximize a franchise owner’s profit.

Case, who has been with the company for 13 years, will manage all corporate financial functions.

Larisa Walega will serve as Ziebart’s senior vice president and chief growth officer, becoming the brand’s first female in a C-level role.

Walega has an extensive, 20+ years of experience in marketing, with the last 14 years being with Ziebart, most recently serving as the vice president of marketing.

Her primary focus will be on Ziebart’s growth strategies related to marketing and franchise development activities.

“It’s a great honor to be the first female C-suite at Ziebart, especially in what’s traditionally a predominantly male-centric industry,” Walega said. “It’s never been a more exciting time to be part of a leadership team full of like-minded entrepreneurs, especially in the franchising and automotive industries that are each undergoing their own renaissance amidst changing consumer preferences. I’m thrilled to take the charge in this evolving position that’s laser-focused on setting a course for results-driven growth across all company verticals.”

These three promotions are part of Wolfe’s strategic plan to capitalize on the brand’s strengths and put a renewed focus in its growth. 

“Each of these three leaders have demonstrated a strong commitment to the brand with their personal connections with every one of our remarkable franchise owners,” Wolfe said. “Between Brian and Jason’s strong financial eyes, paired with Larisa’s passion for marketing and the franchising industry as a whole, and their shared fearless attitudes and service mindsets, I’m confident we are putting our strongest players exactly where our focus needs to be to launch Ziebart to its full potential.” 

