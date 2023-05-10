At International Drying Corporation: Booths 1959, 426 and 265

A New Class of Belt Conveyors – Self Cleaning and Lubricating

With the King Cobra Belt Conveyors from International Drying Corporation, there is no welding needed.

No more worry about dirt or chemical buildup. This conveyor is equipped with technology to self-clean and self-lubricate in order to provide low maintenance and long life.

This anti friction belt lifting system features rugged heavy-duty plates and the thickest belt on the market, according to the company.

International Drying Corporation

Booths 1959, 426 and 265