 National Carwash Solutions acquires International Drying Corporation

National Carwash Solutions acquires International Drying Corp.

GRIMES, Iowa — Art Stephens, president and CEO of IDC, joins NCS as part of the acquisition.

By PCD Staff

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) announced in a press release the strategic acquisition of International Drying Corporation (IDC), a leading manufacturer of proprietary drying systems, flat belt conveyor systems and related components.

This acquisition reinforces NCS’s commitment to providing a comprehensive, one-stop-shop solution for carwash operators, the release stated.

IDC, renowned for its dedication to the quality and customer-focus of wash owners worldwide, brings a wealth of expertise to the NCS family.

The addition of IDC’s best-in-class suite of dryer products, including the Black Widow, Stealth and Stealth Predator lines, and its new King Cobra flat belt conveyor system, enhances NCS’s ability to offer a differentiated and comprehensive range of solutions. 

Art Stephens, president and CEO of IDC, and a dynamic leader with a long and successful history in the carwash industry, joins NCS as part of the acquisition, according to the release.

His proven track record in product development, design and engineering will contribute to the continued success of NCS in providing innovative solutions to its customers, while IDC’s outstanding production team delivers on this vision from day to day.

“After 42 years in this industry, partnering with NCS and its incredible team is a tremendous privilege,” said Stephens. “Thanks to the entire NCS team for making us feel like part of the family. We eagerly anticipate serving the industry with our new family for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to welcome International Drying Corporation into the NCS family,” said Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS. “This strategic move allows us to strengthen our business line and offer an unparalleled bundled solution to our valued customers. The expertise and dedication of the IDC team, combined with the leadership of Art Stephens, will bolster our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

ATHENS, Ga. —  ZIPS Car Wash recently unveiled its third episode of Car Wash Convos, which features Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, University of Georgia wide receiver, the company announced in a press release.  

This episode is the first of two to feature University of Georgia student-athletes and highlights Rosemy-Jacksaint’s life off the field.

