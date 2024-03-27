PC&D Unscripted ep. 86: NCS acquires International Drying Corp. with Art Stephens

On this insightful episode of PC&D Unscripted, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Art Stephens to discuss the recent acquisition of International Drying Corporation by National Carwash Solutions (NCS).

Stephens, president and CEO of International Drying Corporation, shares exclusive insights into this strategic move. Stephens discusses why NCS emerged as the perfect partner for the company and elaborates on the specific qualities and synergies that made NCS the ideal choice.

The discussion also delves into the strategic significance of the acquisition for International Drying Corporation and how it aligns seamlessly with the company’s long-term objectives. Additionally, Stephens covers the roadmap post-acquisition and the envisioned trajectory for growth and innovation.

He concludes the interview discussing some new innovations currently in the market and some hints at groundbreaking technologies in the works.

To listen to an audio version of this interview, click below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.