CWONJ donates more than $100,000 for children’s hospital

UNION, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) were able to get in nine holes before Mother Nature had other plans, but, more importantly, the association was able to surpass $100,000 in donations over the last 18 years to The Children’s Specialized Hospital at the group’s 21st Annual Golf Outing at Suburban Golf Club in Union, according to a press release.

The event has been raising money for the hospital, the country’s largest pediatric rehabilitation facility, for nearly two decades, and, in doing so, has raised $97,000 after this event, and an additional $12,766 at its recent Carwash Weekend, held over the Labor Day holiday.

“It’s amazing what the hospital does for children across the country and it’s also amazing how supportive and generous our vendor and operator members have been the last 21 years,” said Dino Nicoletta, CWONJ president. “We all look forward to getting together and giving back to this amazing hospital. This year’s event was exceptional despite the rain, thunder and yes, lightening! Everyone seemed to have a great time and were happy to support the hospital and its mission.”

The event attracted nearly 70 golfers.

A new timeframe was introduced last year.

“We decided to begin a little earlier and end a little earlier with a more relaxed format last year and everyone really seemed to like it,” said Nicoletta. “Having a late lunch barbecue, around 2:30, our traditional raffle and prizes and then our brief updates really seems to work out well for everyone.”

Nicoletta then introduced Children’s Specialized Hospital President Alissa Memoli, who updated the group on the great work of the hospital and thanked the association for its unyielding support and introduction of the first Carwash Weekend, which raised an additional $12,000 for hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network.

Nicoletta presented her with a check for $7,000 from the outing.

He then ran a brief business meeting; presented the winning foursome from Team Broad Street Car Wash led by CWONJ Past President Doug Karvelas with their pro shop gift certificates; pulled the winning 50:50 raffle ticket, won by Jerry Herrington of Swell Wash; and handed the microphone off to Mike Prudente, CWONJ past president and treasurer, who got a bid of $500 for a foursome at the course from Team Proland Management’s Ray Kenwell.

Second Place went to Team Proland Management, led by board member and Golf Committee Chairman Scott Freund.

Lou Salerno with Madison Car Wash and Josh Bell with Quickie Car Wash took home Closest to the Pin honors, while Danielle Beck with Team Car Wash hit the Longest Drive.

“A special thanks to all our sponsors but especially to Golf Cart Sponsor Simoniz USA; Golf Ball Sponsor Micrologic; ‘To Go’ Breakfast Sponsors Conte’s Consulting and Broad Street Car Wash and our two Lunch Sponsors Micrologic and Team Car Wash. We can’t hold this event, or give such a generous gift to the hospital, without their support,” Nicoletta said.

Other sponsors included Hole-In-One Sponsor ICS; Sponsor the Pro Sponsor Vacutech; Longest Drive Sponsors Advantage Contractors and Echelon/WashHounds; Beverage Cart Sponsors Prime Lube and DRB; Closest to the Pin Sponsors Shammy Shine Car Washes, Service Champ, Birchwood Insurance and the Northeast Carwasher magazine; Lunch Beverage Cart Sponsors included Service Champ, Old Granddad, King Insurance Partners, Circle Petroleum/Reladyne and Andrew Knox & Co.; Tee/Green Sponsors included Echelon/WashHounds, Eastern Funding, Kleen-Rite Corp., Kirikian Industries Inc., Paymedia, LLC, Swiped USA, George Ribeiro/NCS, Tameric Realty and Tri State Car Wash Sales.

The Hole In One car was provided by Ray Catena Auto Group.

Visit cwonj.com for more information on the association and photos from the event.