Market Focus: Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover the grand opening for Sparkle Car Wash and a contest prize winner.
Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — According to www.8newsnow.com, Sparkle Car Wash, a new eco-friendly facility, celebrated its grand opening on March 12th.
The brand’s first location opened at 2930 West Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas, and to commemorate the event, the carwash is offering free carwashes — valued at $15 — for the first 10 days of its opening.
Sparkle Car Wash claimed to be the only express carwash in the valley that recycles 100% of its water using a biologic treatment system, allowing it to conserve about 50% more water over other local carwashes, depending on the number of washes that day.
Sparkle Car Wash boasts a 150-foot tunnel and a conveyor belt; it also uses soft water as well as biodegradable soap and ceramic wax sealant.
Sparkle offers four tiers of wash packages as well as memberships, ranging in price from $7 to $20 and $19 to $35 respectively.
Sparkle is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
John Grzegorzewski at Speedy Lube of Maywood captures top prize in Tech U™ Training & Rewards Contest
LAKELAND, Fla. — Full Throttle Performance Products congratulates John Grzegorzewski, manager at the Speedy Lube of Maywood in Maywood, New Jersey, for winning the 2020 Full Throttle Tech U™ Training & Rewards contest, according to a press release.
He was awarded the $10,000 first prize check in a ceremony held at his store on March 4th.
Having completed its fifth year, the competition was developed and introduced by ITW Professional Automotive Products in 2016.
It recognizes top service advisors and technicians involved in the quick lube business who complete the Tech U training program and become certified service advisors to help customers improve their automobile’s performance.
“We are very pleased with the response we continue to receive for our national Tech U Training & Rewards employee program,” noted Joe Farr, the director of sales – warehouse distribution/DIFM channels for ITW Professional Automotive Products. “The number of automobile professionals participating keeps increasing every year. I think people realize the true value this free program offers and how it translates to providing better service for their customers.”
Grzegorzewski said the benefits of the Tech U program have helped him manage his shop, located about 20 miles west of New York City.
“I became aware of it when I was shopping around for a new fuel system cleaning product with Service Champ. Then one day I received an email mentioning the Tech U training program and rewards, so on a rainy day I completed the online courses and started the rewards. There was a lot of good content that I was able to share with all my technicians and customers,” said Grzegorzewski.
He started in the business in 2002 and credits a longtime friend and a boss — both named Dan — for being in the position he is in today.
The national Tech U Training and Rewards program is free and consists of six courses: Fuel System, Oil System, Transmission, Cooling System, Power Steering System and Wiper Blades.
The 2021 Tech-U Training & Rewards contest is now underway.
When an employee sells a Full Throttle service, he or she can redeem points towards cash and compete for the grand prize of $10,000 or 40 secondary prizes.
Visit www.fullthrottleproducts.com for more information.