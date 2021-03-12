Market Focus: Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover the grand opening for Sparkle Car Wash and a contest prize winner.

Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — According to www.8newsnow.com, Sparkle Car Wash, a new eco-friendly facility, celebrated its grand opening on March 12th.

The brand’s first location opened at 2930 West Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas, and to commemorate the event, the carwash is offering free carwashes — valued at $15 — for the first 10 days of its opening.

Sparkle Car Wash claimed to be the only express carwash in the valley that recycles 100% of its water using a biologic treatment system, allowing it to conserve about 50% more water over other local carwashes, depending on the number of washes that day.

Sparkle Car Wash boasts a 150-foot tunnel and a conveyor belt; it also uses soft water as well as biodegradable soap and ceramic wax sealant.

Sparkle offers four tiers of wash packages as well as memberships, ranging in price from $7 to $20 and $19 to $35 respectively.

Sparkle is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

John Grzegorzewski at Speedy Lube of Maywood captures top prize in Tech U™ Training & Rewards Contest

LAKELAND, Fla. — Full Throttle Performance Products congratulates John Grzegorzewski, manager at the Speedy Lube of Maywood in Maywood, New Jersey, for winning the 2020 Full Throttle Tech U™ Training & Rewards contest, according to a press release.